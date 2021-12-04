MIAMI — After 11 years of service, K-9 Rocky is retiring from the Miami Beach Police Department.
According to the Department's Facebook page, Rocky joined the force when he was just 18-months old.
Now, Rocky is retiring to enjoy his days at home with his handler Sergeant Alex Llaneras.
"Rocky worked hard for our community and apprehended many dangerous criminals including murderers, robbers, and burglars. He conducted countless bomb sweeps for U.S. Presidents, members of Congress, foreign heads of state, and dignitaries. He and his partner were regulars at Biscayne Elementary for our Kindergarten Cop program and brought smiles to everyone," the Department said.
“I will truly miss working alongside my partner Rocky, but now he can enjoy the life of a full-time pet. He is an undersized dog that has an oversized heart,” said Sergeant Alex Llaneras.
Way to go Rocky! Thank you for your service!
