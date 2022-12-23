Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old in Broward County

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen girl last seen on Friday.
Authorities in South Florida are searching for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp. She was last seen near Northwest 55th Terrace and Northwest 53rd Drive in Coconut Creek, Florida, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.
Ropp is 5-feet, 5-inches, weighs about 120 pounds and was wearing a black hooded sweater and blue shorts with a Scooby-Doo logo. Authorities also say Ropp has a birthmark on her left inner calf.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or 911.