Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old in Broward County

Sarina Ropp was last seen Friday in Coconut Creek, Florida, according to authorities.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen girl last seen on Friday.

Authorities in South Florida are searching for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp. She was last seen near Northwest 55th Terrace and Northwest 53rd Drive in Coconut Creek, Florida, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.

Ropp is 5-feet, 5-inches, weighs about 120 pounds and was wearing a black hooded sweater and blue shorts with a Scooby-Doo logo. Authorities also say Ropp has a birthmark on her left inner calf.