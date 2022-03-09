Missing Ocala man could be traveling to Gainesville, sheriff's office says

He left his home around 12:45 p.m. and has not been seen since.

OCALA, Fla — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered man who could be in Gainesville, Florida.

Tomas Ratner, 82, was last seen leaving his home in Ocala, Florida, at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reports.

Ratner left his house without his medicine or his walker this afternoon, which is concerning to his family and deputies. He suffers from a traumatic brain injury that can cause seizures if he doesn't take his medicine, authorities say.

His wife told deputies that Ratner mentioned Gainesville before leaving his home, but his direction of travel was unknown.

Ratner was wearing a white v-neck shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and prescription glasses. He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs about 190 pounds. He also has brown eyes and white hair.