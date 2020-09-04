WALHALLA, S.C. — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued an Endangered Person Advisory early Thursday morning for a missing Upstate man who is considered to be endangered.

Walhalla police say Robert Stevens was last seen at Walhalla Garden Apartment Complex around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stevens is described as a 79-year-old white male with grey hair and brown eyes who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs around 152 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black slip-on shoes.

Stevens drives a silver 2010 Chevrolet Suburban with Florida tag number DWN2R and a U.S. Army sticker on the back window.

Police say Stevens may be headed toward Umatilla, Florida, via I-85 or I-75.

If you think you see Stevens or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.