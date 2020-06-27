x
Deputies searching for missing 2-year-old

Authorities believe she may be with a 31-year-old man.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 2-year-old My'ionnah Freeman.

Officers responded to the Southside area late Friday night on an unrelated investigation. It was then officers learned My'ionnah was missing and that she may be with 31-year-old Jeremy Walker. 

Officers are trying to locate both Walker and My'ionnah to check on her safety.

My'ionnah was last seen wearing and orange and black jumpsuit with white sandals. 

Jeremy Walker was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark shorts. The photo provided by the sheriff's office shows a tattoo on Walker's neck. 

If you have any information on My'ionnah or Jeremy Walker's whereabouts, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
