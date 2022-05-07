Missing Osceola teen's cell phone location last showed up in Tampa area

Osceola County Shierff's Office said the 17-year-old girl never returned home after school on Friday.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday.

Jessica Mahadan was last seen leaving her home at around 6:40 a.m. on May 6. She was supposed to go to school, however, she never returned, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities found a note inside her bedroom that suggested the teen was "contemplating self-harm."

Mahadan was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. She's 5-feet, 3-inches and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, she left her house in a 2013 white BMW X5 with Florida tag PLZ V63. Authorities said her last known location showed her cell phone in the area of Countryway Boulevard in Tampa, Florida.