Missing Osceola teen's cell phone location last showed up in Tampa area

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday.
Jessica Mahadan was last seen leaving her home at around 6:40 a.m. on May 6. She was supposed to go to school, however, she never returned, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities found a note inside her bedroom that suggested the teen was "contemplating self-harm."
Mahadan was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. She's 5-feet, 3-inches and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
On Friday, she left her house in a 2013 white BMW X5 with Florida tag PLZ V63. Authorities said her last known location showed her cell phone in the area of Countryway Boulevard in Tampa, Florida.
If anyone has information on Mahadan's whereabouts contact Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911. The reference number of the incident is 221048089.