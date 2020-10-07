Missing South Carolina teen went out for some fresh air and never returned

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Mehkiyah Kearney went outside her Fort Mill home for some air around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, and has not returned home, according to her mother.
Kearney is described as a 15-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes, who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Kearney was last seen wearing sandals, basketball shorts and a T-shirt.
Kearney does have a phone or any friends she would stay with that her mother is aware of.
If you see Kearney or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call Rock Hill police at 803-628-3059.