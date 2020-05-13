Missing South Carolina woman last seen on May 5

Diane Odom Covington was last seen on May 5 wearing a red jumpsuit and a blonde wig.

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Diane Odom Covington was last seen at Maplewood Apartments on May 5 wearing a red jumpsuit and a blonde wig.

Covington is described as a 52-year-old black female with brown eyes and blonde hair who stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you see Covington or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Monroe Herring at (843) 774-0051 ext 1030 or the Anonymous Tip Line (843) 774-0051 ext 1710.