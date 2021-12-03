Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting bear

OCALA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man died Thursday night after he crashed his motorcycle into a bear.
The man was heading down State Road 40 near the Ocala National Forest when he hit the animal, troopers said. The crash caused the motorcycle to overturn and throw the 42-year-old rider off, according to troopers.
Troopers say the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators said he was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The bear was also killed in the crash.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, bear and human interactions have gone up in the last decade. In 2020, the FWC says it received 227 calls in its north-central region related to bear sightings. Of those, 64 percent were non-complaints.
