ORLANDO, Fla. — A motorcycle is missing after a deadly crash in Orange County, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers want to know where it is.

Troopers said Jose Colon Vega, 43, was riding his motorcycle with a group of other riders Thursday night near Gatorland.

Vega died after he and another rider in the group crashed, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Troopers said Vega’s motorcycle was taken from the scene before first responders got there.

Taking evidence from a crime scene is illegal, FHP told WKMG. Troopers said they’re not sure if somebody was trying to do Vega a favor by taking the motorcycle or if they were trying to mess with evidence.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

RELATED: 'It's very dangerous': Neighbors want change after poor street safety ranking

RELATED: Washington man dies in motorcycle crash, leaving behind pregnant wife and toddler son

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter