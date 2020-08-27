Jean Odney Alexandre, whose son plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, walked up to the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park ranger station Thursday morning.e

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Jean Odney Alexandre is home safe with family this morning, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's office. He was reported missing Monday after picking palmetto berries in Kissimee Prairie Preserve State Park.

In a Facebook post, the local sheriff's office says Alexander is in good health. He walked up to the state parks ranger station just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office UPDATE********************* MR. ALEXANDRE HAS BEEN LOCATED!!! AT 7:15 THIS MORNING, HE WALKED UP TO THE RANGER STATION AT THE KISSIMMEE PRAIRIE PRESERVE STATE PARK. HE IS IN...

Alexandre is the father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander. The NFL player left training camp on Tuesday to help look for his father. That night he was arrested on a battery charge for allegedly punching the man who was last seen with his father Monday.