NFL player's missing father found safe in Florida

Jean Odney Alexandre, whose son plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, walked up to the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park ranger station Thursday morning.e
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Jean Odney Alexandre is home safe with family this morning, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's office. He was reported missing Monday after picking palmetto berries in Kissimee Prairie Preserve State Park.

In a Facebook post, the local sheriff's office says Alexander is in good health. He walked up to the state parks ranger station just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
UPDATE********************* MR. ALEXANDRE HAS BEEN LOCATED!!! AT 7:15 THIS MORNING, HE WALKED UP TO THE RANGER STATION AT THE KISSIMMEE PRAIRIE PRESERVE STATE PARK. HE IS IN...
Alexandre is the father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander. The NFL player left training camp on Tuesday to help look for his father. That night he was arrested on a battery charge for allegedly punching the man who was last seen with his father Monday.

In this photo made available by the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander is shown Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Alexander was jailed Wednesday, charged with misdemeanor battery after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after Alexander returned to Florida to help search for his missing father. (Collier County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The 26-year-old bonded out of the Collier County Jail Wednesday night, according to WINK News.

