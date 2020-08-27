OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Jean Odney Alexandre is home safe with family this morning, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's office. He was reported missing Monday after picking palmetto berries in Kissimee Prairie Preserve State Park.
In a Facebook post, the local sheriff's office says Alexander is in good health. He walked up to the state parks ranger station just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Alexandre is the father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander. The NFL player left training camp on Tuesday to help look for his father. That night he was arrested on a battery charge for allegedly punching the man who was last seen with his father Monday.
The 26-year-old bonded out of the Collier County Jail Wednesday night, according to WINK News.