Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old boy

LIVE OAK, Fla — Have you seen Jaxon Nickerson?
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 9-year-old last seen in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak, Florida on January 28.
Jaxon is described as 4 feet tall, 65 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. His hair is long and he wears it in a ponytail, law enforcement says.
Authorities say he could be with Samantha Nickerson, 36. She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches, around 125 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaxon Nickerson or Samantha Nickerson, you're urged to contact the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222 or 911.