'Nugget was a warrior' | Dog reunited with owner after 7 years dies

NEW MEXICO, USA — It was a reunion that captured the hearts of thousands across the United States. On Tuesday, the owner of a beloved senior dog that was found alive after disappearing for seven years is sharing a turn of events.

Nugget has crossed the rainbow bridge.

In February, the 16-year-old Jack Russel-Pug mix was found trotting on the side of the road in northern South Carolina when a woman scooped him up and learned he was 1,700 miles away from home. His microchip is credited for tipping off the vets about where his family could be.

When Jessie Springer heard her "ride or die" Nugget was still alive she broke down in tears and celebrated what she called a miracle.

"It's a godsend. God is good," Springer said.

After being separated for seven years, and spending about a month in his New Mexico home, Springer shared on social media that Nugget had died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to let everyone know that Nugget went home to be with the Lord today at 12:30 p.m.," she wrote, adding that she was grateful to spend his last several weeks with him.

Photos of Nugget's life after his homecoming showed he enjoyed new clothes, treats, his fellow dog partner Bear, and of course, plenty of snuggles.

He crossed states, made it through plane rides, and somehow survived long enough to make it home -- no one will truly know Nugget's journey to be reunited with the humans he loved most.

"Nugget was a warrior and fought to make it back home and when he did he knew it was OK to just let go," Springer's caption read.

Springer thanks the woman who called her when Nugget showed up in South Carolina and credits Carolina Loving Hound Rescue for creating a reunion of a lifetime.

"So please, if I could ask anything of anyone, please, in remembrance of Nugget, please donate to Carolina Loving Hound Rescue because they made it possible to get him back home," Springer said.