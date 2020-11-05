One of two missing South Carolina girls is without her daily meds, police say

Deputies say the two girls left a home in Central, South Carolina, on Saturday.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County deputies are asking for the public's help to find two missing girls believed to have run away.

Alyssa Williamson, who has blonde hair and stands approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall, takes medicines daily that she does not have with her, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a light blue shirt with “Southern Marsh” on the front pocket.



Angel Howard has blonde hair, stands approximately 5-feet tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts with elephants on them and a red hoodie.