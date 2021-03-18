Orlando police: Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 officers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department says a crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday morning sent two officers and another man to the hospital.
The crash involved two cars, one with two officers, and one with the wrong-way driver, according to police.
Officers say all three men involved were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Princeton Street between John Young Parkway and Texas Avenue remains closed to traffic while detectives investigate. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
Last week in a wrong-way crash on I-275 killed a Tampa police officer.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Am I being scammed out of my stimulus check payment?
- Dashcam video shows the moment a semi crashes into a Polk County Sheriff's Office patrol car
- Spa killing spree leaves 8 dead in metro Atlanta; suspect captured
- Can your COVID-19 mask block pollen and allergies?
- Boat procession honors 3 Tampa Bay area officers killed in the line of duty this year
- Study: Florida ranked in top 10 on worst drivers list
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter