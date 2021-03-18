x
Orlando police: Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 officers

Police say the two officers and another man were taken to the hospital.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department says a crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday morning sent two officers and another man to the hospital.

The crash involved two cars, one with two officers, and one with the wrong-way driver, according to police.

Officers say all three men involved were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Princeton Street between John Young Parkway and Texas Avenue remains closed to traffic while detectives investigate. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Last week in a wrong-way crash on I-275 killed a Tampa police officer. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

