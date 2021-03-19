Orlando vaccine site lowers eligibility age to 40

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Florida, the state is expanding its eligibility requirements to get the shot.
But one site in Orange County is operating on its own timeline, offering vaccines to people age 40 and up starting Monday.
Orange County Jerry Demings announced this week that the Orange County Convention Center would be offering vaccines to younger Floridians after he says he saw demand at the site decrease. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the site can administer 3,000 COVID-19 doses a day but doesn't regularly hit that mark.
This goes against the state's guidelines. Florida is currently offering vaccines to people age 60 and up, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, teachers, first responders and people deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Floridians age 40 and up can visit ocfl.net/vaccine at 9 a.m. Monday to make an appointment.
