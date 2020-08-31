Palm Beach County deputy dies from COVID-19

Deputy Maurice Ford served 14 years with the department.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has lost his battle with Covid-19.

The sheriff's office made the announcement on Facebook:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy Maurice Ford, who died as a result of battling #COVID19.

Deputy Ford began his career at PBSO in July of 2006. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Ford’s family."

As of Sunday, August 30, 11,118 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

