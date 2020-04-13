PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — You only turn seven once.

Parker was sad she couldn't celebrate her seventh birthday with friends this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Palm Beach County deputies, along with fire rescue crews did something really sweet for her.

They showed up in droves in their patrol cars with their sirens blaring to wish her a happy birthday. They even sang to her over their loudspeakers.

The department said on its Facebook they wanted to "let her know that she is not alone and that we love her."

They also encouraged everyone to wish Parker a happy birthday!

PBSO Celebrates Parkers 7th Birthday Parker is a beautiful young girl who turned 7 today. She was very sad that she couldn't celebrate her birthday party with her friends so our Deputies and friends at PBC Fire Rescue paid her a little visit to let her know that she is not alone and that we love her. Join us as we wish Parker a Happy Birthday! Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 11, 2020

RELATED: Clearwater police help 6-year-old celebrate birthday during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: How to have a quarantine birthday during the COVID-19 outbreak

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter