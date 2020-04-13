PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — You only turn seven once.
Parker was sad she couldn't celebrate her seventh birthday with friends this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Palm Beach County deputies, along with fire rescue crews did something really sweet for her.
They showed up in droves in their patrol cars with their sirens blaring to wish her a happy birthday. They even sang to her over their loudspeakers.
The department said on its Facebook they wanted to "let her know that she is not alone and that we love her."
They also encouraged everyone to wish Parker a happy birthday!
