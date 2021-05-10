1 person in custody after deadly shooting at Orlando immigration services building

Authorities have not determined if the man who was killed worked at the federal building or if he knew the shooter.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning at an immigration services building in Orlando.

According to Orlando Police Lt. Diego Toruno, a man and a woman were entering the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services building when someone drove by and shot at the two people, killing the man.

WKMG reports that records show the shooter drove off and was pursued by police after.

The shooter was later taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities have not determined if the man or woman worked at the federal building and if they knew the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: OPD is working a shooting at the 5400 block of S Semoran Blvd (USCIS Building). There is heavy police presence in the area between Semoran & Commander, north of Hoffner Ave. Media, use the plaza's parking lot near the Ana G Mendez campus. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/NZk8W8kffO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 10, 2021