GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida is looking for a person they say was target shooting behind the Vet Med building.
UF Alerts tweeted that there was no active shooter and police were clearing the scene just after 4 p.m.
The person police are looking for is described as a five-foot-nine white man with curly brown hair in his early 20s. He is wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants. He is also wearing a leather bracelet on his right wrist.
UF Alerts said he could be armed with a 9 mm.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10news for updates.
