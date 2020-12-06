x
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-75 in Southwest Florida

Deputies said both the pilot and the passenger are okay.
Credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — It wasn't your usual Friday morning traffic on Interstate 75 in Southwest Florida when a small plane made an emergency landing.  

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the small single-engine Cessna landed safely on the road after the pilot reported engine problems. Deputies said both the pilot and the passenger are okay.

Investigators said the plane came from Sanford and was making its final approach to Naples Municipal Airport when it began experiencing engine failure just before 10 a.m. 

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, deputies said. 

