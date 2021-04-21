Police need your help finding a woman they say scammed people out of $100K by promising 'witchcraft services'

Police say she promised 10 people spiritual/witchcraft services and now they're out about $100,000 combined.

NAPLES, Fla. — Police say a woman promised spiritual and witchcraft services to people and now they're out a combined total of about $100,000.

The Naples Police Department is asking for help tracking down a woman 10 people accused of conning them out of money.

Officers describe her as possibly Hispanic or Eastern European, 5-foot-2-inches tall and has a medium build. Police say she has blonde hair with dark roots and light brown eyes.

The police department shared sketches of what she might look like on its Facebook page.

Police say it started in mid-January after ads were found in free Hispanic newspapers, radio ads on local Hispanic radio stations, and flyers in laundromats and stores in the Golden Gate and East Naples area.

Officers say those ads were published in December 2020, and that led to the in-person scam taking off by January and ending in March.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Naples Police Department at 239-213-4844.