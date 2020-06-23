Rayshard Brooks funeral today at Ebenezer Baptist Church

The private funeral will start at 1 p.m. ET.

ATLANTA — Rayshard Brooks will be remembered today at the church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The private funeral is going to be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church and starts at 1 p.m. ET.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy.

“Rayshard Brooks wasn’t just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn’t give ordinary people who’ve made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption,” Warnock wrote.

Just before 11 a.m., 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant captured Brooks' body being ushered into the church.

A public viewing was held Monday at the same church.

Last week, media mogul Tyler Perry offered to pay for Brooks' funeral.

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 during a confrontation with Atlanta Police Department officers Devin Brosnan and Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's on University Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

The interaction between Brooks and the officers began as a DUI call when the officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car in the drive-thru line. A scuffle ensued and Brooks took the officer's Taser. As he ran away, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks turned to fire the Taser -- which is when Rolfe shot Brooks two times.

Since the night Brooks was shot, demonstrators have gathered at the restaurant as well as the Zone 3 Atlanta Police Department precinct in protest.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged both officers in the incident, including a felony murder charge for the officer who pulled the trigger.