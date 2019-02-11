ORLANDO, Fla. — A runner died Friday morning during Walt Disney World during a 5K run.

Orlando CBS affiliate- WKMG said the name and age of the person who died were not released.

The runner died during the park’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

WKMG got a statement from a Disney spokesperson:

"We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner's family and loved ones throughout this difficult time."

About 15,000 runners are expected to run the half-marathon Sunday, according to WESH.

