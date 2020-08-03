ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a SeaWorld guest stole wallets from the stroller of two Make-A-Wish Foundation visitors and used their cards to buy Apple watches.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Krystle Henry was arrested on several charges Friday, including grand theft over $750.

Authorities say the two guests from Make-A-Wish Foundation were watching a show at SeaWorld on Feb. 9 and left their purse in a stroller outside the stadium.

Deputies used surveillance video from Walmart to track Henry buying the items.

