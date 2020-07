No one was hurt...except for all the over-cooked would-be cookies.

COBLE, Tenn. — Maybe you've heard that some people may like their cookies a little on the burnt side... but not this burnt!

Early Sunday morning, Coble Fire Department responded to reports of a fire outside Coble, which is about 70 miles west of Nashville in Tennessee.

When crews arrived, they found a semi-truck completely engulfed in flames. The cargo? Cookie dough!