DELAND, Fla — A small plane crashed and burst into flames Sunday evening in DeLand, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Orlando CBS affiliate- WKMG is reporting three people were possibly found dead on the scene on the crash.

Investigators said they are not sure what caused the crash.

Deputies said the crash happened in a wooded area near State Road 44 and Grand Avenue.

