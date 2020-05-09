Florida officers won't be indicted following 3 fatal shootings, grand jury finds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A grand jury in Florida has declined to issue indictments against Tallahassee police officers involved in the shooting deaths of three people in separate incidents that helped ignite Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the state's capital city.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported that jurors concluded that the officers were justified in using lethal force in the separate shootings of Mychael Johnson, Tony McDade and Wilbon Woodard. All three were Black.
“I’d like to thank the Grand Jury for its service. These citizens provided a valuable service to our community, and I hope that its findings today can help us begin to heal,” Chief Lawrence Revell said in a release by the city.
A diverse group of demonstrators took to the streets Saturday in protest. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey appealed for calm within the community, noting “the pain and trauma that these incidents have caused."
The city made videos of the officer-involved shootings available to the public. The videos, which are graphic, are edited together to include aerial footage, dash cam, body camera and interview footage.
- 1-year-old boy from Tampa dies in crash in Alligator Alley, driver and 5 other passengers injured
- IHME model projects more than 26,000 COVID-19 deaths in Florida by Jan. 1
- 5 people, 4 dogs and 1 RV: Tampa Bay family takes their home on the road
- Man accused of pushing wife into traffic on I-75 now wanted for attempted murder
- Hair salon told it can't advertise for 'happy' stylist because that discriminates against unhappy people
- What happened to Jabez Spann? $50K offered for information
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter