Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

Police say preliminary information shows the driver ran off the roadway and struck the median wall.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police explained.

According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on Interstate 75 South. Once on scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.

After Monroe County deputies arrived, an investigation began into what exactly led to the early morning crash.

The agency explained preliminary information shows the driver, identified as Hateram Lachhman, of Tampa, ran off the roadway and struck the median wall. He died from his injuries.

A woman in the passenger seat was taken to a nearby hospital.