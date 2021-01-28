Florida's Trump Plaza residents move to change name

Signs with Trump’s name have been gone for months, and legally changing the name will sever the final connection to the former president.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The people who live at a South Florida condo complex want former President Donald Trump’s name officially removed from their home following the siege at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the board of the Trump Plaza condominium voted unanimously last week to change the legal name of the 32-story complex in West Palm Beach.

The people who live there still have to vote on a new name.

The complex sits on the Intracoastal Waterway, just a few miles away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.