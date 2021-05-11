Universal Orlando looks to hire more than 2,000 for summer positions

The theme park says it is looking for people to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional career opportunities.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is looking for more than 2,000 people to work at positions across its entire park.

Jobs are open in several different categories throughout Universal. That includes positions in the in-house call center, attractions, aquatics, food services, culinary, custodial, warehouse, operations, merchandise and sales.

Universal Orlando is also hiring more lifeguards for Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

The theme park says it is offering professional career opportunities in IT, marketing and sales, supporting tech service and more.

There will be specific hiring events for each position, according to Universal.

Anyone who is interested can apply online here.

Last year, CBS affiliate- WKMG reported the park was cutting 1,123 jobs by the end of 2020. WESH reported 678 of those workers were laid off from the park itself.

During an earnings call in October, Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, said theme park revenue fell 80.9 percent to just $311 million, which is down from $1.6 billion in the same quarter in 2019. CEO Brian Roberts said the theme parks had been “the single biggest drag on the quarter.”

WKMG reports the workers who were laid off were given a 60-day notice.