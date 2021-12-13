Winter Garden Golf Cart Christmas Parade canceled after crash

One person suffered minor injuries.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Winter Garden Golf Cart Christmas Parade was canceled just before it could begin when a speeding car nearly missed a police officer and crashed into another car, according to reports.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday as police started to close roads in the area for the parade, the Orlando Sentinel reported, citing a police department news release.

As an officer tried to slow down the car, its driver instead accelerated toward him — narrowly missing him — and crashed into another car, the newspaper reported.

WESH-TV reports the driver tried to run away from the crash, but an off-duty officer was able to apprehend him.

Orange County jail records show Terryous Baker, 27, faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, child neglect and more. He told officers he ran because he knew he had a warrant for his arrest, according to the Sentinel.

Also in the car was a woman, 24-year-old Elizabeth Chavez, and two juveniles. The newspaper reported she also had a warrant out for her arrest.