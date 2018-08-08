The relatives of Markeis McGlockton, their attorney and several local leaders will be in Tallahassee Wednesday to speak out against Florida’s Stand your ground law.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will join the family alongside the Rev. R.B. Holmes, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Gillum, who is running for governor, last week asked Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency surrounding the self-defense law.

McGlockton was shot and killed July 19 in a dispute over a parking spot outside a Clearwater convenience store. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri did not arrest Michael Drejka, the man who shot McGlockton, citing Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to decide whether charges are warranted.

The controversy over McGlockton’s killing and the law has again caused a national uproar and prompted calls to the Legislature to review the legislation.

The Rev. Al Sharpton visited Clearwater over the weekend to pressure law enforcement officials to file charges. Holmes is the Tallahassee area president of Sharpton's National Action Network.

Crump also represented the family of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teen who was shot and killed by neighborhood volunteer George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Martin's death, but did not invoke the stand your ground law in his defense.

Wednesday’s rally will be held at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church at 224 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Tallahassee.

