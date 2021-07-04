Repair worker dies after touching live power line in Tampa

He was 45 years old.

TAMPA, Fla — A worker has died in a tragic accident in Tampa.

Tampa police say the 45-year-old man was using a hydraulic lift to make repairs to a home when he accidentally touched a live TECO power wire. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on East 17th Avenue near North 17th Street.

He died at the scene.

The department identified the man as Jose Antonio Blanco.

"Tampa Fire and Tampa Police personnel were on scene at time of death," the agency wrote in an email.

