ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Joseph Edward Ables said he "blacked out" before allegedly shooting and killing Highlands County Sheriff's Office Deputy William Gentry Jr., adding that he "remembers nothing" of the incident, according to an arrest report released Wednesday.

Ables, 69, is accused of of shooting Gentry, 40, multiple times in the face and head on Sunday after the eight-year veteran responded to his Lake Placid home after a neighbor said he shot and killed her cat.

"Probable cause further exists to indicate the defendant did this while resisting law enforcement with violence," the report said.

Ables wore Gentry's handcuffs during a court appearance Wednesday morning on his upgraded charges following Gentry's death on Monday.

Joseph Edward Ables wore the handcuffs of Highlands County Sheriff's Office Deputy William Gentry Jr. during a second first court appearance on Wednesday. Ables is accused of killing Gentry. (Courtesy of Highland County Sheriff's Office)

Ables is charged with homicide murder dangerous depraved without pre-meditation, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon, resist officer with violence, evidence - destroying, tamper with or fabricate physical and probation violation.

A cat's death, then more gunshots

After speaking with the neighbor, Gentry went to Ables' Baltimore Way home to talk to him.

"Shortly thereafter, assisting deputies on scene as well as witnesses heard what sounded like gunshots," the report said. "Assisting deputies proceeded to the scene from the complainant's residence. At that time the garage door of the residence began to open. Deputies observed a a vehicle running in the garage, and a white male suspect standing near the opened driver's door."

When deputies asked Ables about the shooting, he "dropped his shoulders, lowered his head and sighed in a submissive manner," the report said.

Gentry's body was found at the entrance to the home, the report said.

Prior to the shooting, Gentry discovered that Ables was on supervised felony probation.

"(Ables') drivers license was discovered in the same area in which Deputy Gentry was located, as well as a cellular telephone belonging to Deputy Gentry," the report said.

'He blacked out and remembers nothing'

After being read his Miranda Rights, Ables told investigators what happened.

"(Ables) stated he remembered the female complainant coming to his resident to ask if he was responsible for shooting her cat," the report said. "(Ables) further remembers a male approaching his front door. (Ables) saw this person was wearing a gun belt with a gun. (Ables) claims at this point he blacked out and remembers nothing. (Ables) stated the next thing he remembers was being put on the pavement by law emnforcement."

Ables said he was a Vietnam War veteran who suffers from PTSD, the report said.

The gun used to kill Gentry was found in the front passenger seat of Ables' vehicle, the report said.

"It was apparent the defendant was preparing to leave the residence with the firearm used in these crimes," the report said.

