Valentine's Day is almost here.

So if you're single and ready to mingle, living in Florida actually helps.

Personal finance site, WalletHub, put out a list of the best and worst states for singles, and Florida came out on top.

WalletHub weighed factors like dating costs, the number of single adults and access to online and mobile dating opportunities.

California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania round out the top five.

West Virginia, however, was at the very bottom of the list.

You can read the full report here.

