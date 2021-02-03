x
Reports: At least 14 people dead after crash in California

Authorities say 27 people were in an SUV when it crashed, and 14 were found dead on scene.
Credit: KFMB

EL CENTRO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol confirms that multiple people are dead after a crash in Imperial County.

During a news conference at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Managing Director of the Emergency Department, Judy Cruz said, “We believe there was 27 passengers in this S.U.V. that struck a semi-truck full of gravel. 14 were dead on the scene. 3 of them were flown out from the scene, 7 patients transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where unfortunately one of those has died since arrival."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 