Rescue crews respond to possible shark attack off Harpswell coast

The US Coast Guard confirmed they responded to a possible shark attack off the coast of Harpswell Monday afternoon.

HARPSWELL, Maine — U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine the Coast Guard took a call of a possible shark attack off the coast of Harpswell Monday afternoon.

Wyrick said they were in the process of sending a small boat to assist in the rescue from the Coast Guard station in South Portland, but their assistance was called off when they heard two kayakers helped transport the two people in the water back to shore, where they were met by members of the Harpswell EMS squad.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. The 9-1-1 call for a water rescue in the same town at the same time originated at 14 White Sails Lane, according to Cumberland County dispatch.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office could not confirm the details of a shark but did say they were responding to the scene of a water rescue in Harpswell.

