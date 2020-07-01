OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — A pig destined for someone’s table will instead live out its life on the west coast of Florida.

Wilbur, a 6-month-old piglet, was rescued in the Goulds, which is in Miami-Dade County. Amy Roman from 100 + Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida told CBS Miami that Wilbur was captured at an apartment complex after running free for a couple of weeks.

Neighbors of that complex say they believe he escaped from a slaughterhouse.

“We are so in love with this pig,” Roman said. “He’s famous, everybody loves him. He was going to end up as somebody’s food, on somebody’s plate. This, he’s so sensitive, she’s so smart. He’s an amazing, amazing animal,” she said.

Since being rescued a couple of months ago, Wilbur has gained five pounds and gets along well with the other dogs at the shelter.

Roman said his stay is only temporary because Wilbur won’t remain small

“We wanted to keep him but we were told he could grow to be over 200 pounds. Pigs grow for five years,” Roman said.

Roman’s already made plans for him to go to a sanctuary on the west coast of Florida. But, putting him in that better place won’t be easy for her.

