VICTORIA, Australia — The video coming out of Australia is absolutely devastating. Millions of acres of land have burned, thousands upon thousands of animals killed.

The fires have undone decades of careful conservation work on Kangaroo Island and have threatened to wipe out some of the island's animals altogether.

Residents have been bringing injured koalas and kangaroos to Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park for staff to treat them for various degrees of burns.

"Every day they're getting pain relief, all of these guys are, we're also treating them for severe burns on a few of them, minor burns on others," said Dana Mitchell, cofounder of Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

Located off the coast of South Australia state, Kangaroo Island is about 50% larger than Rhode Island and home to 4,500 people and what was a thriving ecotourism industry.

