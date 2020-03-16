TAMPA, Fla. — More and more people are taking social distancing seriously. In some cases, you may be forced to. With bars shutting down, restaurants open for take-out only and grocery stores limiting hours, you may be wondering how to get what you need without going out. There are plenty of options.

Let's start with grocery stores. Walmart offers its own delivery service. You can also use services called Instacart or Shipt. All you have to do is choose the store you want, make a list on the app, and someone will drop the goods at your door. They also deliver certain alcoholic beverages. Amazon and Amazon Prime are also options for certain items.

If you're ordering online and picking up yourself at the store, consider opening your back door, letting the person load the groceries and then leave a tip online through the app.

You also have a ton of options for food delivery:

All of these services can be accessed online from your computer or an app on your phone. Many either charge a small fee for each delivery or a monthly fee.

You still need to take a few precautions though when getting your delivery.

avoid a direct handoff

tip electronically

order earlier than usual because most delivery services will be busier than normal

Some of these delivery services are waiving their fees.

Uber Eats just announced that, and it's likely other services will follow. Considering that, the delivery people who are working hard providing a much-needed service in a true time of need. They depend on your tips to take care of themselves and their families, so be sure to consider that when deciding how much to tip the person.

