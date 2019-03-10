ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department have announced the sad news of retired K-9 Endy's passing.
Endy worked as a drug sniffing dog for the police department from 2008-2015 side-by-side with K-9 Officer Jeremy Krzysiak.
During Endy's time with the police department Endy helped catch more than 225 suspects.
Endy died after a battle with liver cancer.
The police department paid tribute to K-9 Endy in a Facebook post.
"Thank you for years of dedicated service, we’ll miss you Endy..., " the police department said.
