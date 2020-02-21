TAMPA, Fla. — A retired veteran keeps serving his country by doing pushups.

Patrick Parker, better known as Sergeant Pushup, is doing all those pushups across America to support his anti-bullying campaign.

He's doing 3,069 pushups every day because that's how many children attempt suicide, daily.

Parker says he remembers what it was like being bullied and can't imagine how different things are now for kids with social media.

He also wants to raise awareness about child hunger with this campaign.

