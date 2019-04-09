ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While Tampa Bay did not feel a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian, the storm is affecting rip currents.

There is a high rip current risk now in effect through Thursday evening.

Increasing onshore winds will create rip currents along area beaches. Life-threatening rip currents are possible.

Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

10News Staff

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from the shore and occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers.

Pay attention to flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help.

Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible.

Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.

