LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After a weekend of horrific shootings that left dozens dead, Kentucky candidate for Senate and former fighter pilot Amy McGrath is calling out Mitch McConnell.

McGrath, a Democrat, is running to unseat McConnell and is criticizing the Republican for a photo his campaign shared just hours after Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso.

The photo shows five fake gravestones, one reading "RIP Amy McGrath November 3, 2020."

The caption of the tweet read "The Grim Reaper of Socialism at Fancy Farm today."

McGrath says she finds it troubling that the Senate Majority Leader thinks it's appropriate to use imagery of the death a political opponent as messaging.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes also shared her words of concern via social media.

"I'm sadden to learn that @senatemajldr got a good laugh this weekend out of the "death" of Merrick Garland, @AmyMcGrathKY and myself. Our nation has endured 250 mass shootings this year. As political rhetoric is escalating we need courageous leaders not cowards," she said via Twitter.

