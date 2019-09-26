DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County police officer is on trial for shooting a naked, unarmed Air Force veteran in the parking lot of his Chamblee apartment complex.

Robert Olsen says he acted in self-defense when he responded to a call on March 9, 2015, about a suspicious man in the parking lot of The Heights apartment complex.

By the time Olsen arrived, 27-year-old Anthony Hill was naked and wandering around the parking area of the complex. Olsen said Hill rushed at him and he was in fear for his life when he shot him twice. Olsen was equipped with a gun, taser, pepper spray, and a baton. The officer used only the gun and shot Hill twice. Hill had no weapons.

Olsen is facing a total of six charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty:

Two counts of felony murder

One count of aggravated assault

One count of making a false statement

Two counts of violation of oath by a public officer

Hill's family said he had post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in Afghanistan and that he’d stopped taking his medication at the time of the shooting.Atlanta attorney Latonia Hines said the murder trial will require jurors to make a potentially hard choice between the two men. Both men put on uniforms to risk their lives to protect others.

"It's a police officer who shot an unarmed man who was naked at the time," she explained. "Is it reasonable to believe he was in imminent harm or death from this man?"

