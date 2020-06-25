Steven A. Minor was an 18-year veteran with the sheriff's office.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime Rockdale County Sheriff's deputy died this week, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Steven A. Minor passed away at Rockdale Piedmont Hospital on Wednesday night. They did not say what caused his death.

"The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office expresses our deepest thoughts and prayers to Steven’s family. We have lost a brother in blue, a friend, a husband, and a committed servant of our community," Sheriff Eric J. Levett said in a statement.

Minor was an 18-year veteran of the sheriff's office, starting in September 2001. He served as a patrol deputy and then later as a school resources officer at Heritage High School and Edwards Middle School.

The Rockdale Sheriff's Office said it would provide information about his services at a later time.