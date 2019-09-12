WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A traffic stop for a car with no headlights on turned into much more in Winter Haven Sunday morning.

When officers stopped Ronal Augustin, 37, they could smell what was believed to be marijuana coming from his vehicle.

Augustin told the officer, "If you are smelling weed, it's probably coming from my clothes because I smoked some earlier."

Augustin also told the officer he had a medical marijuana card, however, the card he had was expired.

Polk County Jail

The officer asked if he could search the vehicle and Augustin said it was OK to do so.

Along with a police K-9, the officer found 47 pounds worth of marijuana in the vehicle and a gun reported stolen in Georgia.

Augustin was booked into the Polk County Jail facing several charges including armed trafficking in cannabis more than 25 Pounds.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter