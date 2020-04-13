A cruise ship pioneer who founded Royal Caribbean Cruises has died.

The company said in a statement that Arne Wilhelmsen died Saturday in Spain. No cause of death was released.

Wilhelmsen helped launch Royal Caribbean in 1968. As a member of the company's board for more than 30 years, the Norwegian native revolutionized the modern cruise industry. He championed shifting cruise line hubs to warm weather places like South Florida, instead of transportation centers like New York. He also believed in building bigger and more efficient ships.

Royal Caribbean's fleet has grown to include more than two dozen ships, serving more than 1,000 destinations.

