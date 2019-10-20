RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning homicide in Ruskin.

Deputies responded to the 2100 block of 21st Avenue SE around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Once there, they found a person had been shot to death.

No suspects are in custody and investigators aren’t saying if the person shot is a man or a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

